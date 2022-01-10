2 shootings, home invasion during violent weekend in New Brunswick, NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — No arrests have been made in three separate violent crimes in the city that calls itself the Heart of New Jersey during the weekend.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said her office is investigating a shooting in New Brunswick Sunday morning in the area of Remsen Avenue and Seaman Street around 10:20 a.m. One man was shot and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Rutgers University police also reported a shooting Saturday night near the intersection of Easton Ave and Prosper Street after the occupants of two vehicles got into an argument and someone fired a gun, a witness told police. No injuries were reported.

The violent incidents started late Friday night when two people wearing ski masks forced their way into an apartment near the intersection of Hamilton Street and Louis Street and stole personal property, according to Rutgers University police.

Three individuals "affiliated" with Rutgers University were threatened and the home was ransacked but no one was injured, according to police.

