LAKEWOOD — Numerous authorities were called to respond to reports of a fire early Friday morning at the address of a recreational vehicle retailer in the township.

Lakewood Police said in an emailed statement that firefighters observed heavy, black smoke coming from the back of a building when they arrived at Camping World on Route 9, which is known as River Avenue in that area, just before 6 a.m.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, according to police, but did necessitate the temporary closure of that nearby stretch of Route 9 and adjacent roads.

By at least 8:30 a.m., however, police said that all affected roads had been reopened.

Police did not report any injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation later Friday.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

