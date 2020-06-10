Reward for info about shots fired near Sussex County sheriff’s home

State Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to whoever fired shots near the home of Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada on June 1.

Shots were heard about 1:20 a.m near Strada's Hampton Township home on Halsey Road, according to State Police, which provides police protection to the township.

Police spotted Jacob Drelich, 26, of Newtown walking along Hershey Road after the sound of the gunshots. Police said he ran into an open field when troopers attempted to question him. Drelich spoke to officers the next day at State Police Sussex Station and admitted to spraying "BLM" on a street sign but was cleared as suspect in the shooting.

Drelich was charged with criminal mischief, eluding and defiant trespass for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order. He was provided a court date and released on his own recognizance.

Police asked anyone about the shooting to contact the State Police Sussex Station at 973-383-1514, Sussex County Crime Stoppers at 973-300-CRIME, or submit a tip online at sussexcountysheriff.com.

