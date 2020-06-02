HAMPTON TOWNSHIP — State Police continue to investigate the report of a "suspicious person" near the home of Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada on early Monday morning.

A call was received from the township home of the sheriff about 1:20 a.m., according to State Police, which provide police protection to the township.

Neighbors on social media reported a heavy police presence at the sheriff's house on Monday morning, according to the New Jersey Herald.

The New Jersey Herald reported that police were notified about the sound of gunshots.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: