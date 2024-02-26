Refunds for cell outage — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ $2.75M raised! Thousands in NJ dip into frigid Feb. water — see the photos!
https://nj1015.com/seaside-polar-plunge-2024/
⬛ Hate crimes spike: NJ officials take action to set example
https://nj1015.com/hate-crimes-spike-nj-looks-to-increase-penalties/
Assemblyman Gary Schaer, D-Passaic, is behind a package of bills that focuses on acts of hate on college campuses, in schools, at houses of worship, and online.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, New Jersey recorded a 30-year high for the number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2022. And the trend was exacerbated in the aftermath of the early October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel
⬛ Triple shooting at Willingboro, NJ home under investigation
https://nj1015.com/triple-shooting-at-willingboro-nj-home-under-investigation/
Gunshots rang out around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Police found three people had been shot at a home on Buttercup Lane. The house is located in a suburban area around near the Sidney W. Bookbinder Elementary School.
⬛ 3 cats killed in intense three-alarm Fair Lawn, NJ house fire
FAIR LAWN — Three pet cats were killed by a rapidly spreading house fire on Saturday.
Fair Lawn firefighters were called to the home on 5th Street near Morlot Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Douglas Sadowski.
⬛ Refunds offered for last weeks big cell phone outage
AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week’s network outage.
Many customers were left many without cellphone service for hours on Thursday. The company says customers will get a $5 credit on their account within two billing cycles.
The credit doesn't apply to AT&T Business, prepaid service or Cricket, its low-cost wireless service.
AT&T blamed the outage on an error in coding, without elaborating, and says it was not the result of a cyberattack.
⬛ Toyota recalls popular NJ models due to dangerous software glitch
Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.
The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 through 2024 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.
Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles' automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral.
2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M
