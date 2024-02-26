AT&T offers refunds to NJ customers — See if you’re eligible
Thousands of New Jersey residents woke up to no cell phone service last Thursday as AT&T suffered a massive outage.
The company has been sending text messages to customers and issued a statement apologizing for the loss of service.
"We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down,” the company said in a statement, "We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them—anytime and anywhere.”
AT&T also promised they were taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence.
Refund offered
Individual customers that were effected by the outage will be getting a small credit on their bills.
AT&T says the $5 account credit should appear within the next two billing cycles.
However, the company says the credit will not be offered to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid or customers of the AT&T owned Cricket Wireless.
In a statement, AT&T says it understands the impact to business. "Small business owners may have been impacted, potentially disrupting an essential way they connect with customers," the company said.
The company later said Business, Prepaid, and Cricket customers will "have options available to them" if they were negatively impacted by the outage, but AT&T did not provide details about what compensation would be offered or when.
What caused the outage?
We still don't really know.
Initially there were concerns it could have been the result of a cyber attack or even an act of terrorism.
A Pentagon spokesman said they were investigating.
That, however, was quickly ruled out.
AT&T blamed the outage on "an error in coding," but offered no other details.
