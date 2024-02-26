📵 Thousands lost cell phone service from AT&T last week

📵 The company if offering compensation for the outage

📵 Not everyone is eligible

Thousands of New Jersey residents woke up to no cell phone service last Thursday as AT&T suffered a massive outage.

The company has been sending text messages to customers and issued a statement apologizing for the loss of service.

An AT&T retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. AT&T, who was the hardest hit, is actively working to restore service to all of its customers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) An AT&T retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

"We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down,” the company said in a statement, "We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them—anytime and anywhere.”

AT&T also promised they were taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence.

Refund offered

Individual customers that were effected by the outage will be getting a small credit on their bills.

AT&T says the $5 account credit should appear within the next two billing cycles.

However, the company says the credit will not be offered to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid or customers of the AT&T owned Cricket Wireless.

AT&T logo AT&T logo (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) loading...

In a statement, AT&T says it understands the impact to business. "Small business owners may have been impacted, potentially disrupting an essential way they connect with customers," the company said.

The company later said Business, Prepaid, and Cricket customers will "have options available to them" if they were negatively impacted by the outage, but AT&T did not provide details about what compensation would be offered or when.

What caused the outage?

We still don't really know.

Initially there were concerns it could have been the result of a cyber attack or even an act of terrorism.

A Pentagon spokesman said they were investigating.

That, however, was quickly ruled out.

AT&T blamed the outage on "an error in coding," but offered no other details.

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5

These NJ town are getting poorer In these 20 municipalities in New Jersey, the median household income has decreased or grown the least in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom