Massive data breach effects AT&T customers in New Jersey

❗ AT&T confirms massive data breach

❗ Tens of millions of customers are effected

❓ How do you know if your data was stolen?

AT&T is confirming data stolen from tens of millions of customers has been found on the dark web.

Customers are being notified in a letter and/or email from AT&T. Notices began going out this weekend.

The company confirmed on Saturday that about 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former customers may have had personal information stolen.

Such information could be used to steal a persons identity.

What happened?

AT&T isn't saying.

The company says an investigation has been launched.

AT&T says its customers personal data was recently discovered online, but they did not say how it was stolen.

It is also not clear if the data breach originated at AT&T or if the data was compromised through one of the company's vendors.

What data was stolen?

AT&T says the type of data that was stolen varies by customer.

However, social security numbers were found posted on the dark web.

The company says full names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers and other data were also found online.

What can I do?

Pay close attention to your credit and bank account activity, and notify your financial institution if you see something wrong.

AT&T says it has already reset passcodes of customers that have been effected.

The company will also free credit monitoring for customers that have been effected, but they did not release details about how to get the service.

