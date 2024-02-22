💻 A data breach is being reported involving drug rehab facilities in NJ

A leading operator of drug rehabilitation centers in New Jersey is reporting a significant data breach.

Maryville, based on Voorhees, operates two inpatient and two outpatients recovery centers in South Jersey.

On Wednesday, company officials confirmed they were the victim of a cyber attack five months ago.

In a press release, Maryville confirmed "On or around August 22, 2023, Maryville was subject to a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized

access to one (1) corporate email account."

While the incident was discovered months ago, an cybersecurity investigation was only just completed.

That investigation, Maryville says, shows hackers may have gained access including: "full names, Social Security numbers, medical treatment information, health insurance information, dates of birth, financial account information and government identification."

The company says they are offering free credit monitoring out of "an abundance of caution," but they have found no evidence any of the compromised information has been used in an identity theft case.

Individuals whose information may have been compromised are being notified. Maryville says if you think you may have been impacted, but did not receive a notification letter, they have set up a toll-free response line.

Concerned individuals can call 1-888-711-4957 Monday through Friday, 9 am – 9 pm Eastern Time.

Maryville operates rehab facilities in Williamstown, Pemberton, Turnersville and Vineland.

