Massive data breach at Xfinity: What to do now

Comcast is confirming a massive data breach that involved personal information of millions of Xfinity customers.

The company began notifying customers this week that sensitive information may have been compromised and has been in the hands of hackers for months.

In a statement, the company confirms "between October 16 and October 19, 2023, there was unauthorized access to internal systems."

The vulnerability that allowed the data breach has been repaired, according to the company.

However, over 35.8 million Comcast customers have been affected.

What data was stolen?

According to the notice sent to customers, the "information likely acquired" by hackers includes:

⭕ Usernames

⭕ Hashed passwords

⭕ Customer names

⭕ Customer contact information

⭕ Last four digits of social security numbers

⭕ Customer dates of birth

⭕ Customer secret questions and answers

The company says a data analysis is ongoing.

What do I do now?

Xfinity is already requiring customers to reset passwords to their accounts.

The company is also "strongly recommending" customers enable two-factor or two-factor or multi-factor authentication on their account.

The Federal Trade Commission has also put together a guide for consumers who have been victims of a data breach.

How else am I affected?

The biggest danger beyond the Xfinity breach is if you used the same password on multiple sites.

Individuals are strongly encouraged not to reuse passwords across multiple platforms, especially for banking and financial sites.

If you do, you should change those passwords immediately and check you accounts for any suspicious activity.

Hackers count on individuals who may be lax in their personal data security to gain access.

If you notice anything suspicious, report it to police immediately.

Xfinity customers with questions can contact the company at 888-799-2560 toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is also available on the Xfinity website.

