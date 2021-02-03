Were you able to reschedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the state mega-sites? The six state-run sites were closed for two days, and promised to reschedule between today and Friday. If you've experienced issues rescheduling, we would like to hear your story.

Here is today's New Jersey vaccination update:

Glitch Causes vax appointment cancellations - At the Atlantic City mega-vaccination site, a "computer glitch" caused the cancellation of dozens of appointments, and remains unclear if the situation has been resolved. A spokesman for AtlantiCare, which runs the clinic, tells the Press of Atlantic City they are aware of the "glitch," and it has been resolved. It is, however, unclear if the canceled appointments have been rescheduled.

NJ lags behind in vaccinations - With state vaccination centers closed for two days due to the weather, New Jersey has fallen further behind the vaccination schedule needed to inoculate 4.7 million adults. New Jersey has only given out 824,000 of the 1.23 million doses shipped here by the federal government. Only 681,000 first doses have been administered. Tens of thousands more doses are on the way to NJ as the Biden administration increases shipments to

CVS to offer vaccines - 14 CVS locations in New Jersey will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations as early as next week. Exact locations are not being revealed yet, but the pharmacy says they will begin scheduling appointments soon. You have to be eligible to receive a vaccination under state guidelines. All shots are given by appointment only, and no walk-ins will be accepted.

More doses per vial - The Biden administration is reporting they have figured out a way to increase the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine. They are now including special syringes with every shipment. The syringes can extract a sixth dose from each five-dose vial. That has the potential to further increase by 20% the number of doses available to states who receive the Pfizer vaccine. New Jersey is administering both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine.

