CVS will become the latest New Jersey retailer to offer the COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 11.

The chain, which has been handling the administration of the vaccine at long-term care facilities, will initially make it available at 14 pharmacies with an initial 20,000 doses. As supply becomes available, up to 27 stores in New Jersey will have the vaccine.

Appointments will be taken by CVS at its website CVS.com, its app or by calling 800-746-7287. Walk ins are not available.

CVS will follow state eligibility guidelines when making appointments. In New Jersey, anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state over the age of 65 as well as any person 16 and older with underlying conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine. Healthcare workers, law enforcement personnel and residents of long term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, 824,028 doses had been administered in New Jersey, according to the state Department of Health.

The vaccine will be available at CVS locations in these municipalities. A CVS spokeswoman told New Jersey 101.5 the address of the location would be revealed when appointments begin.

Brigantine

Edison

Elizabeth

Flemington

Green Brook

Hoboken

North Bergen

North Plainfield

Princeton

Seaside Heights

Stanhope

Union

Voorhees

West Orange

CVS expects to be able to administer 20–25 million shots per month when the supply is available from the federal pharmacy partnership program.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday that it is moving to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, freeing up more doses for states and beginning to distribute them to retail pharmacies next week.

Starting next week, 1 million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country, the White House said. The administration is also boosting by 500,000 the weekly allocation of vaccines sent directly to states and territories for the coming weeks, up to 10.5 million.

Walmart will soon be offering the vaccine at 11 of its locations in New Jersey along with a Sam's Club but the retailer did not announce a start date.

ShopRite has 39 pharmacies in New Jersey offering the vaccine but because of supply limitations has not accepted new appointments for several weeks.

(Includes material copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Feb. 1 snowstorm hits the East