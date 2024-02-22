📴 New Jersey is waking up to issues with AT&T phone service

📴 There appears to be a nationwide outage

📴 Nothing official from AT&T

UPDATE: 5:43 a.m. - AT&T customers in New Jersey are reporting some service has been restored.

Outages continue to be reported on social media.

Still nothing official from AT&T.

The AT&T outage map still shows no disruptions.

There appears to be a widespread outage involving AT&T phone service in New Jersey and nationwide.

Users took to X (formerly twitter) to complain about service disruptions overnight that are persisting into this morning.

Several New Jersey 101.5 staff members have cellular and data services from AT&T, and we have been unable to complete phone calls or send text messages.

Even if you have service bars, you may not be able to complete a call or send a text.

How big is the outage?

Unknown, but it appears to be a big one.

The website Downdetector allows users to report problems.

Service disruptions are being reported on the East coast from Washington to New York and Boston.

Outages are also being reported in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

When will service be restored?

We don't know.

AT&T has not said anything publicly, yet.

The company has also not responded to an email asking for comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Average property taxes in New Jersey These are the county and municipal average property taxes for 2023. The data comes from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ towns seeing a drop in income — or slowest growth In these 20 municipalities in New Jersey, the median household income has decreased or grown the least in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2022 and 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom