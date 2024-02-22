BREAKING: Massive AT&T service outage shuts down phones in NJ
📴 New Jersey is waking up to issues with AT&T phone service
📴 There appears to be a nationwide outage
📴 Nothing official from AT&T
UPDATE: 5:43 a.m. - AT&T customers in New Jersey are reporting some service has been restored.
Outages continue to be reported on social media.
Still nothing official from AT&T.
The AT&T outage map still shows no disruptions.
There appears to be a widespread outage involving AT&T phone service in New Jersey and nationwide.
Users took to X (formerly twitter) to complain about service disruptions overnight that are persisting into this morning.
Several New Jersey 101.5 staff members have cellular and data services from AT&T, and we have been unable to complete phone calls or send text messages.
Even if you have service bars, you may not be able to complete a call or send a text.
How big is the outage?
Unknown, but it appears to be a big one.
The website Downdetector allows users to report problems.
Service disruptions are being reported on the East coast from Washington to New York and Boston.
Outages are also being reported in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.
When will service be restored?
We don't know.
AT&T has not said anything publicly, yet.
The company has also not responded to an email asking for comment.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
