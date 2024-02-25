Triple shooting at Willingboro, NJ home under investigation

🔴 Three people were shot in a residential neighborhood

🔴 They are expected to survive

🔴 Investigators are asking for tips

WILLINGBORO — Three people are being treated at the hospital after a triple shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Gunshots rang out around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.

Police found three people had been shot at a home on Buttercup Lane. The house is located in a suburban area around near the Sidney W. Bookbinder Elementary School.

All three victims were adult males. The men were taken to Cooper University Hospital. Authorities said they should recover.

No arrests had been made and no charges had been filed as of early Sunday afternoon.

Bradshaw said authorities were withholding information on the names of those involved in the incident. No other details were released.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

The Willingboro police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the department's tip line at 609-877-6958.

