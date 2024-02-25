Toyota recalls 280,000 vehicles for potentially dangerous software glitch

A 2024 Toyota Tundra 4x4 truck is seen, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 through 2024 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles' automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral.

That can transfer some engine power to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren't applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company wouldn't say whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by late April, Toyota said.

There are over a dozen Toyota dealers throughout New Jersey. A dealership locator tool is available on their website by clicking here.

