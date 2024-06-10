Rampaging teens ruin another family friendly event — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE — A controversial way to get rid of nuisance Canada geese — rounding them up and killing them with carbon dioxide — has been cleared by borough officials, despite passionate efforts by animal rights advocates to instead move the birds.

On Thursday, the Peapack and Gladstone Borough Council approved a land improvement ordinance that includes $8,760 for “Geese Remediation” under a contract with federal wildlife officials.

A 6-year-old girl from Sussex County has died following a shocking accident during a family vacation in Maine.

Tragedy struck on Saturday as the Morgan family was enjoying the last full day of their lakeside trip, according to the girl's father, Jesse Morgan.

"We were eating a quick lunch by the lake and the kids decided to try badminton in the front yard," Morgan wrote in a blog post. "Bethany (Lucy's mother) and I were relaxing in the back when we heard screaming."

VOORHEES — A police officer with the New York City Police Department is accused of hospitalizing another driver in an apparent road rage shooting, according to authorities.

Officer Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, New York is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Tran, who works for the NYPD social media unit, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday after being arrested the day before. He was extradited to Camden County on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

PENNSAUKEN — Fights and large disorderly crowds have ruined another South Jersey event for families.

Police arrested six people including four young adults and two juveniles at the Pennsauken Summer Kick Off event Saturday night.

The annual family-friendly event at the Pennsauken Soccer Complex had to end fifteen minutes early due to public safety concerns as fights broke out, according to the township. Attendees missed out on fireworks that had been planned for the end of the night.

OCEAN CITY — A half dozen juveniles have been arrested after stealing a vehicle and driving it from one side of New Jersey to the other, police said.

The teens, ranging in age between 13 and 16 years old, were arrested in Ocean City after a foot chase, according to police.

Police said that officers stopped the vehicle around 8:17 p.m. Saturday night. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Camden.

