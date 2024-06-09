👮‍♂️ Cop appeared in court Friday

VOORHEES — A police officer with the New York City Police Department is accused of hospitalizing another driver in an apparent road rage shooting, according to authorities.

Officer Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, New York is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Tran, who works for the NYPD social media unit, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday after being arrested the day before. He was extradited to Camden County on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The charges are tied to a shooting last month that hospitalized a 30-year-old Voorhees man, the prosecutor said. The victim was still in the hospital as of Friday.

According to MacAulay, there was a crash in Voorhees the night of Friday, May 17.

Police responded to a crash around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road.

They found that one driver had been shot. Prosecutors said ballistics evidence showed Tran's service weapon was used in the shooting.

A criminal complaint obtained by the New York Times said that surveillance video showed an SUV similar to a vehicle owned by Tran was stopped at the intersection next to the victim's vehicle. The SUV sped off through a red light after the shooting.

Authorities said detectives also used cell phone records to connect Tran to the shooting.

Tran has reportedly been suspended without pay.

