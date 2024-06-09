🚨 Car reported stolen in Camden

🚨 Police find it 60 miles away in Ocean City

🚨 6 teens accused of running from police

OCEAN CITY — A half dozen juveniles have been arrested after stealing a vehicle and driving it from one side of New Jersey to the other, police said.

The teens, ranging in age between 13 and 16 years old, were arrested in Ocean City after a foot chase, according to police.

Police said that officers stopped the vehicle around 8:17 p.m. Saturday night. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Camden.

As the officers approached the vehicle, a flurry of juveniles got out and ran on foot.

Investigators used a drone to track down the six suspects. Ocean City police have three drones, OCNJDaily reported. Five officers in the police department's drone unit are certified to fly the devices.

According to police, three teens were from Egg Harbor City, two were from Paulsboro, and one was from Woodbury.

All six have been charged with third-degree possession of stolen property and fourth-degree obstruction.

After being charged, the teens were released to their parents.

It's not the first time Ocean City has dealt with teens accused of breaking the law this year. A minor was charged with attempted murder last week in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old male teen on the boardwalk on Saturday, May, 25.

