Perhaps one of the worst feelings is when you are hungry for dinner but don't have anything to make, or don't have anything planned for that night.

Sure, ordering out is an option, but that's expensive. And if you do it via a delivery app, you're adding an even bigger unnecessary expense from delivery fees, tipping, etc.

But we've all got something in the freezer that can be cooked up, right? Whether it's frozen chicken, a frozen pizza, or some other frozen meal, there's something that can be made.

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A few months ago, my brother was in town, and he had a membership to Costco. So we went and explored, and I bought some frozen dumplings. Afterwards, they went right in the freezer, and I hadn't thought about them for months.

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That is until today, when I needed something quick and easy to eat. These dumplings are possibly the simplest thing to cook, and they come out tasting delicious, too.

They come in packs of 12, so not only do they taste good, but there's a good amount of them too.

All you need to do is spread them around in a pan, turn the pan on medium heat, once the pan heats up, add 3oz of water, cover the pan, and let them cook for seven to nine minutes. After that, they're good to eat! They should be golden/brown on the bottom after that, and they're ready to go.

So whether you've got kids who need to be fed, or it's been a long day and you don't want to make something time-consuming, these dumplings are the best of both worlds. Filling, and can be made in under ten minutes.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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