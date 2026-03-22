Movie theaters in New Jersey are still thriving

The Pandemic in 2020 changed the way we do things in so many ways. Online shopping became huge, and in-person shopping went extinct. Going out to eat morphed into takeout or cooking at home. Going to the movies became streaming things at home. The big AMC movie theater near me went completely out of business.

So color me surprised when I realized this year that movie theaters have actually started to gain popularity back.

I've made it a point this year to see more movies. If you've listened to me on air on NJ1015, you know that I'm about the most uncultured person there is when it comes to movies. The Godfather? Never seen it. Avatar? Nope. Titanic? I didn't even know Leonardo DiCaprio was in it till a few months ago. Believe me when I tell you, I know nothing about movies.

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But I've tried changing that this year. I saw Marty Supreme when it came out and loved it. The same goes for Project Hail Mary, which I saw this weekend.

In both instances, the movie theater was packed. I mean, no open seats anywhere, packed. As in choose which armrest you're going to use because the other is for the person next to you, packed.

It was a welcome sign. I thought the movies were dead. They certainly aren't what they used to be, but they're doing better than you'd think.

Now, if only we could lower the popcorn price... but hey, beggars can't be choosers I guess.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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