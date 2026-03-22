Gorgeous golf course in rolling hills of New Jersey

As long as Mother Nature keeps cooperating with us, I’m confident in saying golf season is now officially back in New Jersey.

I ventured up to Hunterdon County, which, in my opinion, has some of the best public golf in New Jersey, and played Beaver Brook Country Club.

Beaver Brook is a former private golf course that’s now open to the public, and you can see why this course used to be private. The course showcases some of the beauty of its area, tons of elevation changes, and views of the Spruce Run Reservoir.

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The biggest quirk of the course is that you start with back-to-back par 5’s, and you end with back-to-back par 5’s. I’ve probably played over 100 golf courses in my life, and I had never seen that before. It provides you with some really good scoring opportunities right away, and then gifts you two good scoring opportunities right before your round is over. None of the par 5’s are particularly long either, so you can likely reach all of them in two if you hit a good drive.

The course is tough outside of those holes; trees line mostly every fairway, so if you’re spraying it off the tee, you’re going to have a tough time playing here.

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The greens are in great shape and are pretty receptive when hitting into them. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any unfixed divot marks, so your putts should roll very true.

All in all, Beaver Brook is absolutely a course you should try to play this summer.

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Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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