Punches thrown at GOP debate — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Sarah Errickson charged with murder in Emily Cruddas death (Sarah Errickson via Facebook, GoFundMe campaign via Jennifer Merrifield, Google Maps) Sarah Errickson accused of murdering Emily Cruddas (Sarah Errickson via Facebook, GoFundMe campaign via Jennifer Merrifield, Google Maps) loading...

A South Jersey woman has been accused of murdering her own sister by injecting the 21-year-old with a deadly amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Sarah Errickson, of Millville, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the killing of Emily Cruddas two years ago.

On Monday, a Superior Court judge ordered that Errickson, a mother of four, remain in custody until her trial.

“This was a cold, calculated, deliberate murder of a family member fueled by revenge,” Assistant Cape May County Prosecutor Edward Shim said in court on Monday, NJ.com reported.

(Bergen County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook/Schuylkill County Prison) (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook/Schuylkill County Prison) loading...

LODI — A Pennsylvania man faces a slew of charges including attempted murder after a violent standoff involving a pickaxe in Bergen County, according to authorities.

Tyre Dunn, 36, of York two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed burglary, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree unlawful weapon possession, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstruction.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Dunn was surrounded by FBI agents and SWAT officers before he was arrested late last month.

Dunn got a pickaxe and barricaded himself in a shed at a home on Stokes Street, prosecutors said.

FBI agents, SWAT officers, and Lodi police surrounded the shed and told him to come out.

In a burst of violence, officials said Dunn came out of the shed swinging the pickaxe at the officers.

What happened next was a miracle.

Eggs at Stop and Shop in Pennington Eggs at Stop and Shop in Pennington (Dan Alexnader, Townsquare Media) loading...

It is not egg-citing to shop for groceries in New Jersey, especially for eggs, which have hit record highs.

In May, the average price of eggs reached a low of $1.54 a dozen, according to the website TradingEconomics.com, which tracks the price of commodities.

Prices steadily climbed to $4.42 at the beginning of September but fell to $2.11 in October.

Prices headed back up through November and December before shooting up from $3.93 in the beginning of December to $5.81 at the start of January.

The current average is $7.09

Skimmer found at Family Dollar Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration/Google Maps loading...

PENNSAUKEN — Attention, South Jersey shoppers! Check your bank statements for anything suspicious.

A skimming device was located Monday on a credit card machine at a Family Dollar store, according to Pennsauken Township Police Department. The impacted store is located at 5043 North Route 130.

The chilling unknown is the department doesn’t know how long it’s been on the machine.

New Jersey Globe via Youtube/Townsquare Media illustration New Jersey Globe via Youtube/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — In an often chaotic and combative debate, four Republicans vying to be New Jersey's next governor spent considerable time arguing over each other Tuesday night.

The candidates appeared in front of an audience at Rider University’s Bart Luedeke Center Theatre, like the six Democratic candidates did on Sunday.

Moderators pointed out that the tone was notably different.

Issues like affordable housing requirements and how the state should best support federal immigration efforts were derailed by candidates loudly questioning their opponents’ credibility.

Alignment with President Donald Trump’s agenda and priorities was an overarching theme during roughly the first 60 minutes of the hour and 45-minute debate.

Here's what you need to know.

