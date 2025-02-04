Murphy says he is not harboring immigrant — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

There has been another terrifying home invasion. This time in Middlesex County.

Prosecutors say three men from North Brunswick are responsible for an overnight home invasion in late January.

Three men in their 20's and 30's have been arrested. Here's what police say happened in that home in North Brunswick:

The homeowner was awakened by the sound of someone breaking through a rear glass door of the home. When he went to check out the source of the noise, the homeowner was confronted by three armed individuals on

The suspects bound the homeowner's wrists and ankles with tape and held him at gunpoint while the home was ransacked.

According to police, the men got away with cash and collectibles, and they drove away in the homeowner's Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep was eventually located after it had crashed, officials said.

Where are the best places in New Jersey to raise a family?

Well, that's up for debate, but the latest census data shows where a lot of people are doing it.

From town to town in New Jersey, the share of households with kids varies significantly.

In New Jersey, 31.4% of households include children under 18. The U.S. average is just under 30%.

While a good number of towns that have the most kids are in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, far Northern and Southern New Jersey also have a high concentration of little ones.

Are you having a tough time finding a primary care doctor?

New Jersey has several areas where finding care is difficult.

So-called health care deserts are places where there is typically inadequate access to central health services like primary care, hospitals, pharmacies, and mental health services.

Experts say this lack of access can lead to unmet needs, resulting in poor health outcomes.

The reason for a lack of doctors? Poor pay.

Six Democrats vying to serve as New Jersey's next governor answered questions on the state's high cost of living, immigration policies, and transparency in government.

it was the first debate of this year's election cycle...and it was held in front of an audience at Rider University.

Despite their disagreements, all six candidates agreed that NJ Transit is failing New Jersey residents and residents must get clean water (which they say Trenton Water Works has failed to do).

The Republican debate will be held tonight.

Audiences can stream the debates live or watch replays on newjerseyglobe.com and onnj.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy's office backtracked on his comments made Saturday during an interview with liberal political group Blue Wave New Jersey.

Murphy dared ICE to raid his multi-million-dollar mansion, giving the impression that he may be harboring someone who is in the country illegally.

But after his comments made headlines Monday morning, his office told New Jersey 101.5 that Murphy's words were "misinterpreted." His office said no one was ever living at the governor's home in Middletown for any period of time.

The person in question is a legal U.S. resident who was “consumed by fear” during the past two weeks. Murphy was only giving his "human reaction" to what he would do if this person felt threatened but never said it directly to the person.

The source did not address the tone of Murphy's comment, which seemed to dare ICE to come to his home.

