Congrats to news anchor Eric Scott on 30 years at NJ 101.5

Eric Scott has been in the anchor chair for the past 30 years. He celebrates his New Jersey 101.5 anniversary on Thursday, October 7.

It's an impressive accomplishment in this day of fast-paced, cancel culture. It's more impressive when you think about how different companies have come in through the decades to buy, own and sell New Jersey's top talk station.

Eric and I have had a very strong on-air relationship since I took the helm of the No. 1 morning talk show in the state nearly seven years ago. We remain friends with mutual professional respect. Follow Eric on Instagram @ericscott101 and congratulate him on an outstanding achievement.

I spent the time on the show Thursday to ask our audience how long they've been at their current job and we were flooded with calls about people who have been on the same job for decades. For me, my longest stint was with my friends at the Weichert Family of Companies where I still serve as a licensed broker for them in Washington state and Massachusetts.

How long have you been on the job? Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and send me a note!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

