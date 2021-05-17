NJ 101.5’s ‘First News’ with Eric Scott wins prestigious award (Opinion)

If you're up early, you know that news anchor Eric Scott gets the day going for us at 5 a.m. every day. Starting his day a little after 2 a.m., Eric delivers "First News" to the early risers across New Jersey. He's been doing it successfully for the past three decades.

For the fourth time in his long news career, Eric's "First News" earned the prestigious "Edward R. Murrow" Award from the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association.

Eric and I spoke about the award and his most important broadcasts over the years. We discussed the live broadcast on 9/11 and the critical follow up newscast the following day.

Listen here:

I spend a lot of time pointing out where so many newscasts and journalists fall short of reporting news and move into opinion and propaganda. Eric is one of the few who has stayed true to the craft.

For me, it's a great opening to the morning show, enabling me to take the news and offer my informed opinion to start a conversation with you. Given the huge ratings of our morning show and the professional recognition of our morning news anchor, the combination is working.

