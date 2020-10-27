With COVID spiking, will NJ lock down again? NJ’s top news for Oct. 27
Newark, New Jersey's larges city, is locking down parts of its economy amid a surge in coronavirus. Is the rest of the state next? Gov. Phil Murphy isn't shying away from the possibility.
While New Jersey continues to see a spike in the number of positive COVID tests, fewer than 1,000 people are hospitalized. Less than 200 are in intensive care. Less than 100 are on ventilators. For the 9th day in a row, state health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new positive cases of coronavirus.
How many New Jersey businesses will fail as a result of the economic devastation brought on by Murphy's earlier shutdown of the state economy and continuing restrictions? Add CKO kickboxing to the list. The Sussex County fitness center once had about 200 members. Now, there are only about 20.
New Jersey health officials say they aim to have 70% of the state vaccinated for COVID-19 once a vaccine becomes available, but acknowledge many are still wary of vaccine safety.
Also in the news today:
- Remnants of Hurricane Zeta to impact New Jersey on Thursday.
- The pandemic isn't stopping survivors of Superstorm Sandy from honoring the upcoming 8th anniversary, or from continuing their fight for hundreds are still not back in their homes.
- A Hawthorne man is putting his beloved Halloween display back up, after a show of support from the community and police.
- Could New Jersey's primarily-by-mail election increase voter turnout among our youth? The numbers were already on the rise before 2020.
- County election boards have begun processing the more than 2.5 million mail-in votes already cast in this year's general election, but that early start doesn't mean you should expect timely results come election night.
- A New Jersey artist has sparked strong reaction, with an exhibit piece inspired by immigration detention centers during the Trump administration.
- If you look up at the night sky between now and the end of the year, you'll be sure to see some phenomenal things — Including an occurrence that hasn't been seen in close to 400 years: The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.