WEST CALDWELL — Three men from North Brunswick are responsible for an overnight home invasion in late January, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials on Monday announced the arrests of 32-year-old Joel Llanes, 30-year-old Israel Ruiz, and 25-year-old Louis Ramirez.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, West Caldwell police were called to a home on Lougheed Avenue. According to an investigation, the homeowner was awakened by the sound of someone breaking through a rear glass door of the home. When he went to check out the source of the noise, the homeowner was confronted by three armed individuals on the first floor, the prosecutor's office said.

Lougheed Avenue, West Caldwell (Google Maps) Lougheed Avenue, West Caldwell (Google Maps) loading...

Police said the suspects bound the homeowner's wrists and ankles with tape and held him at gunpoint while the home was ransacked.

According to police, the men got away with cash and collectibles, and they drove away in the homeowner's Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep was eventually located after it had crashed, officials said. The vehicle was unoccupied when officials had arrived on the scene of the crash.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree home invasion, and first-degree kidnapping. The suspects also face weapons and conspiracy charges.

Anyone with information related to this case is being asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

According to a preliminary investigation, the home invasion was likely a targeted act and does not appear to be "consistent with recent home burglaries for high-end motor vehicles in the area," police said.

