NJ warning: Family Dollar shoppers should check bank statements

PENNSAUKEN — Attention, South Jersey shoppers! Check your bank statements for anything suspicious.

A skimming device was located Monday on a credit card machine at a Family Dollar store, according to Pennsauken Township Police Department. The impacted store is located at 5043 North Route 130.

The chilling unknown is the department doesn’t know how long it’s been on the machine.

“If you utilized a credit card machine at this location, it is highly recommended that you contact your credit card company and advise them of this finding,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the device is asked to call Detective Downs at 856-488-0080 ext. 2411.

What’s a skimming device

Skimming technology can be added anywhere you insert your card, whether it’s a fuel pump, ATM or a point-of-sale terminal like a digital device. The FBI says criminals seek PINs and other card data.

But the criminal activity doesn’t stop there.

“Criminals use the data to create fake payment cards and then make unauthorized purchases or steal from victims' accounts,” the FBI said.

The scammers can insert the devices in a matter of seconds, often finding some way to distract the employee.

A keylogging keypad, a device inside the card reader and pinhole cameras are different ways fraudsters can carry out their work, according to the FBI.

FBI’s tips to not be a victim

— Take a second and inspect card readers

— Tourist areas are often targets for fraudsters

— Use cards with chip technology

— Constantly check your accounts for strange activity

— Choose a strong PIN

— Cover the keypad with your hands

