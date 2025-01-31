Two accused of 66 vehicle burglaries in one NJ town

Canva/Riverside Township Police via Facebook

RIVERSIDE — Residents are getting some closure about vehicle burglaries that have terrorized the Burlington County town for months.

Ashton Stargell, 20, of Cinnaminson, and Kameron Haynes, 18, of Riverside, are allegedly the duo behind 66 vehicle burglaries within the town. Dozens of crimes happened in a short time span, from September 2024 through January 2025, according to Riverside Township Police’s statement.

Police charged the two with a slew of crimes, including 66 counts of burglary, multiple charges of theft, trespassing and criminal mischief. They are currently being held at the Burlington County Correctional Facility.

This week’s arrests mark a grim milestone for the department — at least seven vehicle burglars have been charged in the last year.

Don’t be a victim

— Don’t wait to report suspicious behavior/activity

— Take valuables out of your vehicle or make sure they can’t be detected from the window

— Vehicle should always be locked

— Aim to park near area lights

