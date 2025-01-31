Two accused of 66 vehicle burglaries in one NJ town

🚓 Police said the vehicle burglaries happened over a five-month span

🚓 The duo targeted the town of Riverside, according to officials

🚓 The pair face multiple charges

RIVERSIDE — Residents are getting some closure about vehicle burglaries that have terrorized the Burlington County town for months.

Ashton Stargell, 20, of Cinnaminson, and Kameron Haynes, 18, of Riverside, are allegedly the duo behind 66 vehicle burglaries within the town. Dozens of crimes happened in a short time span, from September 2024 through January 2025, according to Riverside Township Police’s statement.

vehicle burglary timespan Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Police charged the two with a slew of crimes, including 66 counts of burglary, multiple charges of theft, trespassing and criminal mischief. They are currently being held at the Burlington County Correctional Facility.

Burlington County Jail Google Maps loading...

This week’s arrests mark a grim milestone for the department — at least seven vehicle burglars have been charged in the last year.

Don’t be a victim

— Don’t wait to report suspicious behavior/activity

— Take valuables out of your vehicle or make sure they can’t be detected from the window

— Vehicle should always be locked

— Aim to park near area lights

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler