Home invaders from Jersey City target suburb, cops say

SAYREVILLE — Three adults and a minor from Jersey City allegedly tried to break into a Sayreville Rhode Street home Tuesday night but made off with nothing, police said.

Rhode Street Sayreville Google Maps loading...

The Sayreville Police Department responded to the report of a home invasion just before 8:30 p.m. Jan 28. By the time the police arrived, the four ran off, police said.

The resident provided police with vivid burglar descriptions, which helped police find the group that night walking on Main Street near Stacey Avenue.

Police immediately arrested three men — the fourth one put up a fight by running away from police. He was later located in a getaway vehicle, the department said.

The Jersey City suspects have been identified as a 16-year-old; Michael Jones, 26; Keeshawn Browning, 31; and Rashad Lewis, 26.

The teen was taken to the Middlesex County Department of Youth Services, while the men were taken to the county’s adult corrections center.

Charges

The juvenile was charged with burglary.

Michael Jones Canva/Sayreville Police Department via Facebook loading...

Michael Jones

— Burglary

— Conspiracy to commit burglary

— Unlawful possession of a weapon

— Defacement of a weapon

— Eluding

— Use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit a criminal offense

Keeshawn Browning Canva/Sayreville Police Department via Facebook loading...

Keeshawn Browning

— Burglary

— Conspiracy to commit burglary

— Use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit a criminal offense

Rashad Lewis Canva/Sayreville Police Department via Facebook loading...

Rashad Lewis

— Burglary

— Conspiracy to commit burglary

— Unlawful possession of a weapon

— Defacement of a weapon

— Use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit a criminal offense

