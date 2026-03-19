Short? Overweight? NJ discrimination may soon make you a protected class

Short? Overweight? NJ discrimination may soon make you a protected class

Weight would be added to NJ anti-discrimination law (Kenny Eliason via Unsplash)

⚖️ NJ Senate passes bill adding height, weight to discrimination law

🏛️ Measure heads to Assembly, could be signed by governor

📍Would make NJ among few states banning weight-based bias

TRENTON — New Jersey would become a nationwide leader by adding weight and height to anti-discrimination law under a measure moving through the Statehouse.

State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Mercer, said that he has been working to get this passed for several legislative sessions.

The bill recently cleared the Senate and was referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee on March 10.

NJ height and weight discrimination bill advances

If passed and signed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, it would amend the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, “except in any circumstance in which the height or weight of an individual is a bona fide occupational qualification.”

Read More: State targets “Black hair bias” in NJ salons and schools

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What protections does the NJ law already cover?

State law already prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and places of public accommodation based on protected characteristics that include race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital or family status and disability.

Zwicker said economists and studies have shown that heavier workers face discrimination.

NJ could join rare group with weight discrimination protections

Michigan is the only U.S. state with a longstanding law against weight discrimination under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976.

New York City has had a Human Rights Law since 2023 that protects individuals who live in, work in, or visit the city from discrimination based on height or weight.

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