New Jersey officials are proposing new rules that would require beauty schools to teach students how to work with all hair types and textures.

The proposal by the Division of Consumer Affairs, announced Thursday by Attorney General Matthew Platkin on his last day in office, applies to the state’s 31 licensed cosmetology schools and builds on changes that began years ago after high-profile discrimination complaints.

New rules for NJ cosmetology schools

Under the proposed regulations, schools would be required to train all students to provide services for tightly coiled, curly, wavy, and straight hair. Schools would also need to supply tools commonly used for textured hair, including wide-tooth combs, hair picks, braiding kits, and weaving supplies.

The rules would also require schools to have enough mannequins with a range of hair textures so students can practice properly.

Gender-neutral bathrooms, curriculum changes

Another change would eliminate a long-standing requirement for separate men’s and women’s bathrooms, giving schools more flexibility and addressing concerns raised by non-binary students. Schools would also be required to provide students with a full copy of state cosmetology rules.

The proposal follows a new state law signed Jan. 12 that requires textured-hair training and adds textured hair to the state cosmetology licensing exam.

Roots in NJ discrimination cases

The effort traces back to the 2019 passage of New Jersey’s CROWN Act, which made hair-based discrimination illegal under state law. That same year, the state adopted new rules for hair braiders after complaints about costly and unnecessary licensing barriers.

In 2023, the state reached an agreement with the Gloucester County Institute of Technology after allegations that students were not being trained to style Black and textured hair. The school agreed to revamp its program, a move state officials said would guide other schools.

Public comments on the proposed rules are open until March 21, 2026.

