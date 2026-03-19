⚖️ Trump administration launches abortion coverage investigations in 13 states, including NJ

🗣️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill blasts probe as a “fishing expedition” and vows to fight

💰 Dispute over Weldon Amendment could put federal health funding at risk

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has opened investigations into 13 states that require certain health insurance plans to cover abortion — including New Jersey — intensifying a national political fight over reproductive rights and federal funding.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill quickly condemned the move, calling it a baseless probe and promising to defend the state’s policies.

Trump administration probes NJ abortion insurance mandate

Federal officials say the investigations center on the Weldon Amendment, a provision in annual spending laws that bars governments from discriminating against health care entities that refuse to provide or cover abortion services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ civil rights office is seeking information from states where coverage requirements could prevent insurers or employers from opting out on religious or moral grounds.

Office Director Paula M. Stannard said the effort aims to address states’ “alleged disregard of, or confusion about” compliance with the law.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill gives the Budget Address in the Assembly Chambers of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill gives the Budget Address in the Assembly Chambers of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) loading...

Sherrill vows fight over reproductive rights in New Jersey

Sherrill dismissed the investigation as politically motivated.

“Let me be perfectly clear: I will fight tooth and nail to defend and protect New Jerseyans’ abortion rights against attacks from Donald Trump, or anyone else,” the governor said in a statement.

She added that New Jersey requires insurers to follow all applicable laws while protecting reproductive freedom.

Edwin J. Torres/ Governor's Office Edwin J. Torres/ Governor's Office loading...

Federal funding threats loom in abortion policy dispute

Legal scholars say interpretations of the Weldon Amendment have shifted depending on which party controls the White House.

The issue could carry major financial stakes. Policy proposals aligned with Trump allies have suggested withholding Medicaid funding from states found to violate the amendment.

Trump’s first administration previously attempted to cut federal health funding to California over a similar dispute, a move later reversed under President Joe Biden.

The latest investigations target mostly Democratic-led states, including New York, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington, setting up another high-profile clash over abortion policy that could ultimately be decided in court.