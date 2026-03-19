Are you one of those people who don’t care if their socks are matching? If so, then this upcoming weekend is perfect for you.

I’ll admit that I’m a stickler for matching socks. Not only do the pair have to match, but I tend to be the type of person who also tries to have my sock color or pattern match my outfit.

Blue shirt? Blue socks. That’s pretty much my deal.

This, however, is where I’m happy to make an exception.

When I heard that there’s a day to ‘Rock your Socks,’ I was curious. It turns out it’s for an admirable cause that I am beyond willing to go wild with my sock pairing for.

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World Down Syndrome Day is March 21, 2026

Show off your mismatched, crazy, colorful, socks to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day. It’s a way of saying “listen up, the Down syndrome community has something to say!”

The third of March (3/21) matches the three copies of the chromosome 21, which is unique to people with Down syndrome.

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There’s beauty in being different>/h3>

The point of the gesture is to highlight how great it is to be diverse.

Each year, Down Syndrome International calls everyone to action with a theme to ensure the human rights of people with Down syndrome and works with its members to organize worldwide activities and discussions.

So show off your unique sock pairing on Saturday Mar. 21 to show solidarity with those with Down syndrome.

Being unique is a beautiful thing.

Top winners & losers in Gov. Sherrill's first school aid proposal

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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