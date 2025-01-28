Philadelphia man gets prison after trying to pay for child sex at NJ hotel

Philadelphia man gets prison after trying to pay for child sex at NJ hotel

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration/Google Maps/U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey Facebook

🚓 Sentenced this week

🚓 For actions from 2023

🚓 Man didn't know he was talking with law enforcement

A Philadelphia man is behind prison bars this week after planning a child-sex tryst at a New Jersey hotel.

Louis Goldenburg, 41, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution. A federal judge sitting in New Jersey sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Credit: DanHenson1
loading...

In August 2023, Goldenburg began communicating with who he believed was a middle-aged woman with a 12-year-old niece. The woman was actually an undercover agent on a social media app.

SEE ALSO: NJ mayor addresses hysteria, panic over recent ICE operations

Their online communication continued through September of that year, with Goldenburg frequently vocalizing his interest for “sexual contact” with the pre-teen girl, federal prosecutors said.

 

Goldenburg agreed to meet up with the child for sex on Sept. 18, 2023. When he arrived at the Mount Laurel hotel, law enforcement was there to arrest him.

Credit: 7713Photography
loading...

The U.S. District Court judge also sentenced Goldenberg to five years of supervised release and he must register as a sex offender.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up

While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com:

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Categories: New Jersey News, News in Pennsylvania, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM