🚓 Sentenced this week

🚓 For actions from 2023

🚓 Man didn't know he was talking with law enforcement

A Philadelphia man is behind prison bars this week after planning a child-sex tryst at a New Jersey hotel.

Louis Goldenburg, 41, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution. A federal judge sitting in New Jersey sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Prison Cell Bars Credit: DanHenson1 loading...

In August 2023, Goldenburg began communicating with who he believed was a middle-aged woman with a 12-year-old niece. The woman was actually an undercover agent on a social media app.

Their online communication continued through September of that year, with Goldenburg frequently vocalizing his interest for “sexual contact” with the pre-teen girl, federal prosecutors said.

Goldenburg agreed to meet up with the child for sex on Sept. 18, 2023. When he arrived at the Mount Laurel hotel, law enforcement was there to arrest him.

Handcuff Credit: 7713Photography loading...

The U.S. District Court judge also sentenced Goldenberg to five years of supervised release and he must register as a sex offender.

