Arsonist armed with pickaxe attacks FBI in NJ standoff, cops say

⛏ Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder

⛏ Struck an FBI agent with a pickaxe, according to prosecutors

⛏ Also accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at his son, report says

LODI — A Pennsylvania man faces a slew of charges including attempted murder after a violent standoff involving a pickaxe in Bergen County, according to authorities.

Tyre Dunn, 36, of York two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed burglary, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree unlawful weapon possession, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstruction.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Dunn was surrounded by FBI agents and SWAT officers before he was arrested late last month.

He was a fugitive wanted in connection with two arsons in Pennsylvania, WBRE/WYOU reported.

Tyre Dunn (Schuylkill County Prison) Tyre Dunn (Schuylkill County Prison) loading...

Pickaxe strikes FBI agent

Officials said the wanted man fled police in Lodi on Monday, Jan. 27.

Dunn got a pickaxe and barricaded himself in a shed at a home on Stokes Street, prosecutors said.

FBI agents, SWAT officers, and Lodi police surrounded the shed and told him to come out.

In a burst of violence, officials said Dunn came out of the shed swinging the pickaxe at the officers.

Stokes Street in Lodi (Google Maps/Canva) Stokes Street in Lodi (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Dunn struck one FBI agent with the blade of the pickaxe, prosecutors said. Fortunately, it didn't get through the agent's bulletproof vest.

Dunn was arrested and taken to Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Fires destroy two Pottsville homes

Dunn was fleeing police in Lodi because he was wanted in connection with two arsons in Pottsville, according to court records reviewed by WBRE/WYOU.

Police said he threw two Molotov cocktails at a duplex in Pottsville on Jan. 17, the report said.

Dunn's son was inside one of the homes and reportedly had to jump from a second-story window to escape the flames. He suffered multiple broken bones.

Text messages showed Dunn believed his son had stolen money from him, the report said.

NJ WARNING: Family Dollar shoppers should check bank statements

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Dunn, the report said. Two Starbucks coffee cups were found at the scene — and Dunn was seen on camera leaving a Sheetz that morning with two identical cups, police reportedly said.

