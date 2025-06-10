We in New Jersey love a Wawa, I don’t care that Florida has now beaten us in terms of the amount of stores they have, Wawa will always be a NJ/ PA staple.

That’s why the behavior that has been happening over the past week needs to stop.

Let me get you up to speed.

Wawa U.S. 130 in Bordentown Wawa U.S. 130 in Bordentown loading...

Recently, Wawa has changed the company’s policy when it comes to how you request your gas tank to be refilled.

No more “Fill it. Regular. Cash.”

According to a news briefing from my colleague Eric Scott:

The company has confirmed a change in policy that now requires you to specify a dollar amount and pay in advance.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Even cash customers will have to specify a dollar amount and hand over that cash before being refunded the difference.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The new policy also applies to credit, debit and gift cards. The company says customers using a credit car will only be charged for gas that's dispensed before the pump is hung back up.

Gas pumps at Wawa store Wawa now requires customers pay for all gas transactions in advance. loading...

A corporate spokesman from Wawa provided the following statement:

To ensure a smooth and secure transaction for both customers and associates, Wawa is updating its policy regarding fuel purchases in our New Jersey stores.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Beginning June 2, New Jersey customers will be required to pay their fuel attendant at the pump before their fuel purchase is dispensed. This includes all transactions made via cash or with payment cards such as gift cards, credit cards, debit cards.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

This policy is aligned with the way Wawa fuel purchases are made in all other states and provides all customers with a consistent experience.

I heard from a Wawa employee saying that people have been completely overreacting and taking their frustrations out on Wawa gas station attendants.

traffic jams Credit: -goldy- loading...

While slightly inconvenient in that it’s a change, therefore something to get used to, it’s not completely unreasonable. So why are people acting like it is?

“I’m not paying before you pump it, everyone knows me here,” declared one frustrated customer.

Alright, lady, whether or not people know you is not at all the point, this employee was following protocol.

Wrightstown Georgetown Road Wawa Wrightstown Georgetown Road Wawa loading...

After she was told that the new policy was just put in place she told the employee “just pump it, you don’t know how to do your job.”

Alright, just because you don’t agree with a company’s policy does not mean you have any right to take it out on the employee. Do you think they’re the ones making the decisions?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

They’re just trying to get through the day and fill your gas tank.

If you’re getting gas at Wawa any time soon, don’t be a jerk to the attendant pumping your gas. It’s entirely inappropriate.

Google maps Google maps loading...

While we are known in New Jersey for our attitude, this is neither the time nor place for it. Save it for the out of state driver in the left lane.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The Most Popular Menu Items At Wawa In celebration of Wawa being open for 58 years, here are people's go-to Wawa menu items. From their mac and cheese to the coffees, here's what the people of Facebook voted as their go-to purchases. Gallery Credit: Gianna

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Wawa Workers Reveal the Weirdest Orders They've Ever Made With a zillion different options available at the ordering kiosk, you're bound to get some rather unique combinations of food. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.