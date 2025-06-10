So much has made the news in the past few years about how brazen auto theft has become in New Jersey. With home invasion just to get the key fobs now a common practice, we can almost forget thieves still often don’t steal the car itself but what’s in it. Or on it.

If you ever forgot to lock your door and came back out to find your glove box opened and papers strewn about, you know that sinking feeling. If a thug sees something on your front seat, they want it badly enough that even locking your door won’t matter. Then you’re not only missing the stolen item but replacing a broken window.

Financebuzz.com recently studied crime stats and offered an interesting look at what things are most commonly stolen out of, or off of, a vehicle.

1 — Catalytic converter

Remember when it felt like this was the only crime in New Jersey we were hearing about? It’s less now, but it’s still happening even though NJ passed a law restricting the sale of used catalytic converters, requiring documentation of ownership, and making it easier for law enforcement to track down thieves.

2 — Electronic devices

It’s your cell phone, your laptop, your tablet, and leaving them in view can be worth breaking a window.

3 — Purse or wallet

I cannot tell you how many people I’ve known who routinely, on purpose, keep these in their car out of convenience. Sooner or later the wrong person will be next to your car.

4 — Registration

Why would the thief want that? I thought I would read on financebuzz.com they would look at your registration when your car is parked at a restaurant to see your address knowing you wouldn’t be home for at least an hour. Sure, it could be for robbing your home, but they say registrations are stolen because they offer enough information on you to steal your identity.

5 — Truck tailgates

Did you know they can be taken off very quickly? And they get good money resold as replacement parts. Who knows? Maybe you’ve bought back your own stolen tailgate.

6 — Cash and change

When it comes to money left in your car you can bet paper money would attract a thief if they see any in your console. But even loose change, something you’d figure a thief wouldn’t bother with, can attract theft.

7 — License plates

They are literally designed to go on and come off a car easily. Considering how useful they are to display on a stolen car of course you could have yours stolen.

8 — High-end stereo systems

Yes, it’s still a thing. If you’ve invested in aftermarket higher-end sound systems you’re at risk for a vehicle break-in.

9 — Expensive rims and tires

Those expensive tires and rims may make your car look impressive but they also make it a target. Increase your odds of not being a victim by installing wheel locks.

10 — Third-row seats

Lots of people like third-row seating for bigger families where you have the option to remove them for more cargo space. But because they’re removable, they can be quickly stolen and resold for replacement parts.

