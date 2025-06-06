The Wawa universe could use a little happy news after some cash-paying gasoline customers were no doubt put off by a policy change.

You can no longer just say “fill it up regular cash” because now you must give a specific dollar amount and pay up front.

The positive news, though, is that a brand new Wawa is opening on June 12.

A history of Glory’s Corner

It’s happening in Jackson at a well-known intersection that locals have called Glory’s Corner for about half a century.

The actual intersection is Cedar Swamp Road and West Commodore Boulevard. But it was called by that nickname because for many years, Glory’s Market stood there.

It was a grocery and liquor store for a long time, then after the business was demolished, Glory’s Liquor Mart opened next door, so I doubt it’s losing the Glory’s Corner name anytime soon.

Opening date for new Wawa in Jackson

This Wawa will no doubt win over locals quickly. New Wawas are always highly anticipated in New Jersey, and this one has plenty of fun things planned for their grand opening on Thursday, June 12.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the first 100 people will receive free “Popping Bubbles & Positivity” t-shirts. They’ll also welcome you with free coffee all day long.

Part of their grand opening ceremony will be a hoagie building competition for first responders.

Also, you know that logo? Well, that bird has a name, which is Wally Goose, and a Wally Goose mascot is looking forward to meeting as many Wawa fans as the day will hold.

It sounds like a fun day for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new Wawa will even come with enough gas pumps to accommodate 16 cars at a time. Just sorry about that no more cash fill up thing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

