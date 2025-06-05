Big change at Wawa gas pumps and customers will hate it — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

🔹Owed $2M in taxes

🔹Instead, bought $7.6M in real estate

🔹Faces possible prison term

A 52-year-old Monmouth County man who is also the son of a longtime Shore town mayor has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion.

Matthew Tucci, of West Long Branch, owed more than $2 million in taxes for 2015 and 2016, combined.

He owed that after receiving $11.4 million from "purported refunds” through Denmark’s government tax agency, which is similar to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, according to his federal indictment last year.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Trenton in April 2024.

Instead of fully paying the U.S. taxes owed, Tucci bought more than $7.6 million-worth of real estate and then tried to hide his ownership of the assets.

✅ Cranbury Township wants to use a 150 year old farm for affordable housing

✅ The town says state regulations have limited its options

✅ Residents have strongly supported the owners to not use the farm

CRANBURY — The clock is ticking for a Middlesex County town to comply with the state's new affordable housing rules as the plan to take a farm by eminent domain comes under intense public scrutiny.

Cranbury Township faces a June 30 deadline to come up with a plan to build 265 affordable housing units under its Mount Laurel affordable housing obligations. The state changed the requirements in terms of public sewer and water, proximity to mass transportation, and a 250 square foot warehouse/distribution center buffer zone that had limited the township's options, according to Mayor Lisa Knierim.

"When you combine all of these criteria, the Township Committee was left with a very short list of properties that met the requirements for public housing," the mayor said in an update on May 13.

Andy Henry, who owns a farm with his brother on South River Road, lives in New Mexico but currently leases the 20-acre property to farmers raising cows and sheep, received a letter informing them that the township was interested in the land and could take it by eminent domain.

🔴 New law gives police another tool to handle violent gatherings

🔴 It was created in response to teens ruining New Jersey family events

🔴 Should also help curb teen chaos at the Jersey Shore

TRENTON — Gov. Murphy has signed a new law to give police in New Jersey another way to crack down on rowdy teenagers who want to disrupt carnivals, malls, and shore towns.

On Monday, Murphy signed a bill to create the new crime of inciting a public brawl. It's a fourth-degree offense; the punishment could be up to 18 months behind bars.

It also upgrades the penalties for disorderly conduct at public gatherings or events, especially if they wear a mask or disguise to conceal their identity.

Murphy's signature comes after he previously issued a conditional veto with revisions.

The final bill includes exceptions for people who wear masks for medical, religious, or expressive purposes.

⛽ Wawa changes how you pay for gas

⛽ Unintended consequence of NJ's ban on pump your own

⛽ All customers have to pay in advance before the pump is turned on

Don't say "fill it up" at Wawa when you pull in for gas.

The company has confirmed a change in policy that now requires you specify a dollar amount and pay in advance.

If you hand over a credit card, and you needed less gas than what you just paid for, you will be refunded in cash.

Even cash customers will have to specify a dollar amount and hand over that cash before being refunded the difference.

The new policy also applies to credit, debit and gift cards.

Why the change?

It's an unintended consequence of New Jersey being the only state in the U.S. that bans pumping your own gas.

A Wawa corporate spokesman told NJ.com, "This policy is aligned with the way Wawa fuel purchases are made in all other states."

Another unintended consequence of the new policy may be longer wait times at the pumps. Attendants will now have to reconcile every single transaction and count out change to each customer instead of just handing over a receipt.

⚡BPU ordered all utilities to file a deferment plan

⚡PSE&G was the first to file and announce a plan on Tuesday

⚡The deferral will be in effect July 1-Sept. 30 once the BPU approves the plans

New Jersey's utilities will defer a massive increase in the cost of electricity until the fall under orders from the Board of Public Utilities.

Documents filed with the BPU show that the regulatory agency ordered JCP&L, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric to come up with a rate mitigation plan to be in effect between July 1 and Sept. 30. Customers are facing increases as high as 20%.

The deferral would ease the burden on rate payers in the months leading up to a hotly contested gubernatorial election in which Democrats, who control all branches of state government, could end up facing the most heat.

PSE&G announced its deferral on Tuesday and said it expected a decision from the BPU after it meets on July 18.

The deferral would will offer some rate relief during one of the most expensive times of the year when air conditioning is needed for the summer heat. Customers will still have to pay the increases that took effect on June 1 but not until fall, when usage drops in the cooler weather.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

