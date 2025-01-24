❄Happened this week

Thanks to a public servant being at the right place at the right time, a New Jersey child was saved this week from dangerously cold conditions.

Capt. Christopher Connolly in the Teaneck Fire Department was off duty and heading to his child’s school on Jan. 22 when he heard sounds of someone falling through ice. The incident didn’t happen in Teaneck but occurred somewhere in Bergen County, Battalion Chief Paul O'Connor said.

“Captain Connolly found a child almost fully submerged hanging onto the ice shelf unable to get out with friends nearby attempting to pull them out. He quickly assessed the situation, made the scene safe to ensure there were no additional victims and removed the submerged child up and out of the water,” the Teaneck Fire Department said on Facebook.

He then called 911, administered first aid and waited for emergency crews to respond.

“Amazing courage! Something to be really proud of! God put you in the right place at the right time,” one department follower said in response to the Facebook post.

“Never off duty, well done,” another follower commented online.

Arctic air impacted New Jersey the morning of the rescue, as was the case for this whole week, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

