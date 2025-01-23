AI taking over NJ classrooms: Districts get grants to stay on cutting edge

💲 12 total recipients

New Jersey is on a mission to be ahead of the curve when it comes to Artificial Intelligence proficiency, and it's putting out money to prepare the future workforce.

Two New Jersey grants, totaling $1.5 million from the fiscal year 2025 budget, will bring more AI into the classroom experience and make it a curriculum focus.

The state Department of Education announced the recipients Wednesday, with 10 school districts and two vocational school districts receiving thousands each.

“In New Jersey, we are committed to building up our innovation economy and investing in the next generation of tech leaders,' Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"By giving our students the tools necessary to engage with AI, we are ensuring our state will remain a national leader in cutting-edge technological advancements and innovations for years to come. I look forward to seeing what these grant recipients are able to accomplish."

The state’s Artificial Intelligence Innovation in Education Grant will allow more AI to aid the classroom experience through things like data analysis and tutoring capabilities, according to the department. The Expanding Career Pathways in Artificial Intelligence Grant will set up a curriculum to teach about AI advances.

The grants will run through Jan. 31, 2026.

Artificial Intelligence Innovation in Education Grant recipients

All but one are getting $75,000

— Bergen County’s Pascack Valley Regional High School District

— Burlington County’s Burlington City Public School District

— Camden County’s Eastern Camden County Regional School District

— Gloucester County’s Delsea Regional High School District

— Gloucester County’s Gateway Regional High School District

— Mercer County’s Lawrence Township Public School District ($72,805)

— Monmouth Keyport School District

— Morris County’s West Morris Regional High School District

— Salem County’s Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District

— Somerset County’s Somerville Public School District

“Expanding Career Pathways in Artificial Intelligence Grant” recipients

— Mercer County Vocational School District ($338,872)

— Middlesex County Vocational School District ($375,000)

