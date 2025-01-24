NJ’s arctic blast is over: Warming up through the weekend

The Bottom Line

What a wintry week of weather, huh? We started with snow on Sunday. And that snow is still on the ground, because of the bitter arctic air that has gripped New Jersey all week. Temperatures have been stuck below freezing for over 100 straight hours now.

Let's talk about some happier weather: There is a welcome warmup on the way, just in time for the last weekend of January. Of course, it is not going to be warm or springlike — just better than the rest of the week.

As for inclement weather, there could be a few flurries and sprinkles around on Sunday and Tuesday. And then the middle of next week would be the Garden State's next opportunity for a substantial storm system. There is a chance of snow as cold air returns, so this one is worth watching.

Friday

I know we are talking about a warming trend, but late nights and early mornings are still looking quite cold.

Friday is starting out in the teens across most of New Jersey. The coldest corners of the state — the northwest and the Pine Barrens — are in the single digits. Meanwhile, the southern coast is actually in the 20s, a definite improvement from earlier in the week.

High temperatures on Friday will reach about 30 to 35 degrees. I expect the majority of New Jersey to pop just above the freezing mark for the first time since Sunday.

We should see lots of sunshine, with a light breeze and very dry air. Overall, a decent weather day — just 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Friday night will be very cold again, with lows mainly in the teens. That hard freeze means any snowmelt during the day will refreeze at night — watch for slippery spots.

Saturday

A weak cold front will prevent Saturday from warming up anymore. But don't worry, it won't get frigid again just yet.

Highs Saturday afternoon will once again reach the lower 30s, right around or just below Friday's max temps.

Expect sun with afternoon clouds. And again, a cold, dry weather day.

Sunday

40s, here we come!

Sunday's forecast puts high temperatures in the lower 40s. That is seasonable — right on our normal high for late January.

It will not be a perfect weather day though. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will fall in the breezy category. We could see a few flurries and sprinkles flying around at some point. (Best chance would be in the morning in North Jersey.)

Monday

Once again, temperatures knock back a couple degrees Monday, but we should still make a run for 40 degrees. I will still call it another seasonable day, with partly sunny skies.

The Extended Forecast

Tuesday could be the warmest day of this stretch, with highs in the lower to mid 40s. I will even say 50+ degrees is a possibility, if you are feeling particularly optimistic.

Clouds will thicken up late Tuesday, leading to the arrival of a cold front. That will eventually move frigid arctic air back into New Jersey. And could present our next chance for wintry weather.

This setup is somewhat similar to last week's snow event: A cold front providing a "highway" for an area of low pressure to drive in precipitation. Timing is everything here — and it does not look perfect this time around. I think a few inches of snow is possible around Wednesday of next week, especially in North Jersey. But that is far from locked in — we will figure things out in the coming days.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures tumble below freezing again. I will pass along one piece of positive news: Ido not think our next cold snap will be as intense nor as prolonged as the last one.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.