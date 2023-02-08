Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in killing of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman

🔴 Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone wants to prevent records from being released

🔴 Ciccone has not said anything publicly about the shooting of Eunice Dwumfour

🔴 A community memorial happens Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories.

Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including incident reports, autopsy reports, police body cam footage and 911 call audio related to the shooting of Eunice Dwumfour.

One of the outlets, MyCentralJersey.com, said Ciccone planned to file a motion to keep the documents under wraps to protect the privacy of Dwumfour's family and preserve the ability to get a "just conviction."

The recipient of an OPRA request has seven days to respond with the documents requested, a denial or a request for an extension.

The prosecutor's office has not released any information about the shooting since its initial announcement.

Ciccone told News 12 reporter Alex Zdan Wednesday there is no ongoing threat to the community and the case will be solved, calling it her office's "number one priority." She would not comment on whether or not the shooting was poliical.

State Police Col. Patrick Callahan told Zdan that there is no suspect.

Police outside Eunice Dwumfour's townhome neighborhood in Sayreville Police outside Eunice Dwumfour's townhome neighborhood in Sayreville (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

GoFundMe for her daughter

The borough on its Facebook page linked to a GoFundMe page created by Nicolas Teliano, who said he and Dwumfour had a daughter together.

"Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation," Teliano wrote. "If you knew Eunice, you'd know that besides her faith, her world revolved around her daughter Nicole."

Her husband, Eze Kings, who lives in Nigeria, posted a video Wednesday on his Facebook page of him dancing with Dwumfourng at their wedding. The post is captioned "Missed you my lovely wife. Justice for you" with three crying emojis.

A flag at half-staff in honor of Eunice Dwumfour in Summit 2/8/23 A flag at half-staff in honor of Eunice Dwumfour in Summit 2/8/23 (City of Summit) loading...

Honoring Eunice Dwumfour a week after her death

Flags are flying at half-mast in Dwumfour's honor Wednesday per an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Her death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, the Sayreville community, and our state. Tammy and I continue to pray for her loved ones and those who were fortunate enough to know her as they grieve during this difficult time," Murphy wrote.

The borough holds a memorial service for slain councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour at Epic Church International at 6 p.m. with speakers from political colleagues and family.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about the shooting or video to call her office at 732-745-3477 or Sayreville police at 732-727-4444.

Police investigate a shooting on Samuel Circle in Sayreville Police investigate a shooting on Samuel Circle in Sayreville (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

