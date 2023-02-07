Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night.
The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
The New York Times reported that officers were searching a hill in her neighborhood, which is near the Garden State Parkway.
Sayreville police on Saturday asked residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments located on both sides of the Garden State Parkway for any surveillance video taken between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
They are also looking for dash cam footage from anyone who traveled on Ernston Road, Gondek Drive or Point of Woods Drive in Old Bridge, six miles away.
Authorities have not said whether they know of a motive for the slaying of the young Republican. Gov. Phil Murphy has said that it does not appear to be related to her elected position.
A husband mourns
Dwumfour’s husband, Eze Kings, on Monday posted a message on his Facebook page about his wife's death.
“My angel you promised to see me by May. I know you breath through me. I will continue to celebrate you as I have promised you. I missed you my love,” Kings wrote, adding three heart emojis.
He also posted 13 photos from their wedding.
TAP Into Raritan Bay said that members of Dwumfour's family will attend a memorial service Wednesday at Epic Church International. Assembly Speaker Craig Couglin and Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick will speak at the service.
