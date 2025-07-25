💲 At Home filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and planned to close 26 stores

A little bit of good news for At Home customers.

One New Jersey location will stay open even though the furniture and home décor retailer filed for bankruptcy last month, saying it would close several underperforming stores by the fall, according to a USA Today report.

On June 16, At Home filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a “result of broader economic and retail-specific market pressures,” court documents showed.

Rising interest rates, persistent inflation, and growing concern over unsustainable customs costs resulting from increased tariffs also led to the decision to file for bankruptcy.

The company announced that 26 underperforming stores would close by the fall. But now it says two of those stores will remain open.

One is the Princeton location, 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, West Windsor.

The other is in Wisconsin.

However, two New Jersey At Home stores are part of the 24 that will shut down permanently on Sept. 30:Middletown Township at 1361 Route 35, and Ledgewood at 461 Route 10 East.

Other big box retailers have also filed for bankruptcy and closed stores this year too, including Big Lots, JoAnn Fabrics, and JC Penney.

