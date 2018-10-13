Police fatally shoot 2 pitbulls that attacked man, boy in park

CAMDEN — Police said they shot and killed two pitbulls in a park after they bit two people on Friday evening.

An man and a boy were at Reverend Evers Park at 9th and Morgan streets about 6:50 p.m. when police responded to a call about the attack, according to Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen.

The officers' first attempt to subdue the dogs failed so they used an electroshock Taser gun on the dogs, which also did not stop the attack. The officers then used their weapons to end the incident.

Emergency responders treated the man and child at the park and released them. Their relationship is not known, according to Keashen.

Keashen said the dogs likely broke free from their owners dog and ran into the park. He did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the incident.

