Police car tagged with crude graffiti in residential paint spree
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Police are searching for whoever scrawled offensive graffiti across a police cruiser, as well as street signs, fences, mail boxes and private property in a neighborhood this past weekend.
The graffiti was spray-painted in the Bells Lake Development between Sunday about 11 p.m. and Monday about 7 a.m., according to police.
The police car was parked outside an off-duty officer's home when it was spray-painted.
By Tuesday, township public works staff already had cleaned the paint from the car and street signs.
Officials are offering a cash reward for anyone who can lead them to the person or people responsible. Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact police at 856-589-0330.
