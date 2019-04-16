Police car tagged with crude graffiti in residential paint spree

Washington Township graffiti on police car (Washington Township, Gloucester County Facebook page)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Police are searching for whoever scrawled offensive graffiti across a police cruiser, as well as street signs, fences, mail boxes and private property in a neighborhood this past weekend.

The graffiti was spray-painted in the Bells Lake Development  between Sunday about 11 p.m. and Monday about 7 a.m., according to police.

The police car was parked outside an off-duty officer's home when it was spray-painted.

By Tuesday, township public works staff already had cleaned the paint from the car and street signs.

Officials are offering a cash reward for anyone who can lead them to the person or people responsible. Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact police at 856-589-0330.


