A former music and band teacher at Northern Highlands Regional High School is in trouble for giving pornography to a teen student, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Kyle Kubicki, 29, of Wayne, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and providing obscenity to a minor.

Ho-Ho-Kus police and the prosecutor’s office both received a tip on Monday regarding Kubicki and “sexually inappropriate conduct” with a child younger than 18 at the high school, which is attended by students from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River and Upper Saddle River.

Musella said investigators found that the teacher had carried out conversations that were sexual in nature and also given the teen pornographic materials.

Kubicki was arrested and taken to Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance.

He previously worked as a music teacher in 2016 at Norwood Public School, which ranges from Pre-K to 8th grade, according to public records.

