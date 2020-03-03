Pit bulls found living in filth and left outside, Monmouth SPCA says

NEPTUNE CITY — The Monmouth County SPCA rescued eight dogs it said had been left outside on a porch, protected from the elements by only a plastic tarp in small crates.

Police responding to a report of excessive barking and whining at a house on West Sylvania Avenue at the Brighton Apartments in Neptune City found the pit bull dogs and puppies in small crates, living in their own feces and urine, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

The dogs "drank and ate ravenously" when offered food and water by volunteers, and were brought to the MCSPCA's shelter in Eatontown for closer examination, the MCSPCA said. Vets found they had intestinal parasites in addition to their overgrown nails, skin sores, dirty coats and ear and skin infections, according to the MSSPCA

One of the adult dogs was covered in scars and wounds, which the MCSPCA said is sometimes an indication of being used as a bait-dog in dog fighting.

Dog rescued from a residence in Neptune City (MCSPCA)

Ross Licitra, MCSPCA executive director and the chief of Humane Law Enforcement for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, did not say who the dogs belonged to, but said charges were coming on Tuesday.

"Just people not caring," Licitra said, adding that all the dogs were doing well on Tuesday morning.

The MCSPCA said the dogs will not be up for adoption until the matter is resolved in court. The organization is looking for donations on its Facebook page to assist with the care of the dogs.

