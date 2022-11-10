Car chased by Philly cops into NJ not tied to shooting that injured 9

EVESHAM – Police on Wednesday night chased a vehicle thought to have been involved in a shooting that injured nine people, pursuing it from Philadelphia into New Jersey.

The driver of a dark colored vehicle led police on a pursuit that went north on Route 95, over the Tacony Palmyra Bridge and onto Route 73, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.

It ended in the parking lot of the Bradley Funeral Home in the Marlton section of Evesham, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Miller said an Evesham police officer found the driver and arrested him.

Map showing the route from Philadelphia to Evesham Map showing the route from Philadelphia to Evesham (Google Maps) loading...

Similar to vehicle used in Philadelphia shooting

A search continued for a possible second person in the vehicle but was ended as investigators were unable to confirm. Patrols continued in the area overnight as a precaution.

Philadephia police Thursday morning said the vehicle was not connected to a Saturday night shooting in the city's Kensington section. Several people emerged from a vehicle and fired at least 40 shots on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

"Upon further investigation, police do not believe that this vehicle or the driver are connected to Saturday's shooting," Philadelphia police spokesman Miguel Torres told New Jersey 101.5. "The investigation into last night's pursuit is ongoing. We will provide an update on that incident once it is received."

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6 ABC Action News there are certain things in the vehicle that was pursued connecting it to the one involved in the shooting.

(Includes material copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

NJ Residents Captured The Spectacular Fall Foliage